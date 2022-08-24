Skip to Content
Fort Carson soldiers assemble and donate bikes to middle schoolers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On August 25, Fort Carson Soldiers will be giving 50 bikes and helmets that they assembled to students at Carson middle school.    

It's a part of a team-building activity for the soldiers who are from fort hood but are on the Mountain Post for training.    

Each bike will have a handwritten note from the soldier who put it together.

The bicycles and helmets were donated from the widefield group as a part of the effort.

