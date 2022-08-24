Biden set to announce details of student loan relief after months of intense internal debate

By Phil Mattingly, CNN

President Joe Biden and his team are set to make an announcement on student loans Wednesday, which will include a final extension of the federal loan repayment freeze and more relief for low-income borrowers, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The pandemic-era freeze on repayments is scheduled to end on August 31 and will now be extended until December 31.

The proposal, which CNN has reported will include the cancellation of up to $10,000 in student loans for borrowers making less than $125,000, will also include substantial assistance for Pell Grant recipients, one of the people said. White House officials were targeting up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients, the person said, which would also be pegged to the income thresholds.

The action on Pell Grant assistance, which CNN first reported White House officials were leaning toward, would be a significant effort to expand the reach of Biden’s proposal for low-income borrowers.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

