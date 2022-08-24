2 officers killed in helicopter crash in Tennessee

WHITESIDE, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say two Tennessee law enforcement officers died when a helicopter crashed in a wooded area after hitting a power line. Highway Patrol Capt. Travis Plotzer said a Tennessee Highway Patrol officer and a Marion County deputy sheriff were killed in the crash on Aetna Mountain, near Whiteside, Tennessee. Officials say the power lines fell across Interstate 24. Motorist Dan Hostetler said he saw the black helicopter flying in circles before hitting the power lines in a bright flash of light and puff of smoke. He says he slammed on his brakes just in time to avoid hitting the electrical cables. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.