US prison warden charged with sexually abusing 2 more women

WASHINGTON (AP) — The former warden of a California women’s prison, who is already facing federal charges alleging he sexually abused inmates, was charged Tuesday with sexually abusing two other female prisoners. The Justice Department handed down the additional charges against Ray Garcia, 55, who worked as the warden at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California. An Associated Press investigation revealed a culture of abuse and cover-ups that had persisted for years at the prison, a women-only facility called the “rape club” by many who know it. Garcia is now charged with a total of seven counts of sexually abusive conduct involving three female victims who were serving prison sentences and one count of making false statements to government agents.

By MICHAEL BALSAMO and MICHAEL R. SISAK Associated Press

