today at 12:26 PM
Published 11:53 AM

Pueblo Police, FBI, and U.S. Attorney’s Office discuss ‘major criminal investigation’

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, the Pueblo Police Department will join the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to present information regarding the conclusion of a major criminal investigation.

Also in attendance are the U.S. Attorney's Office and the 10th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

13 Investigates will be at the press conference to report the findings of the criminal investigation.

The press conference is set to begin at noon, it will be streamed live below:

