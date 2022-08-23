Guatemala follows money in migrant smuggling investigations

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemalan investigators raided the home of the alleged leader of a migrant smuggling ring tucked into mountains near the Mexican border in January and found some $51,000 in coins, nearly 100 slot machines and late-model vehicles purchased with cash. They arrested David Coronado Pérez and nine others, three of whom were lawyers who allegedly helped him launder the money he made getting Guatemalans to the United States. Coronado has denied the allegations. Guatemalans are paying as much as $15,000 to get the U.S. and prosecutors are increasingly trying to track where that money goes.

