Skip to Content
News
By
today at 4:07 PM
Published 4:06 PM

El Paso County Public Health offering monkeypox vaccines this week

MGN

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County Public Health (EPCPH) has announced that they will be offering monkeypox vaccines this week.

The vaccine will be available to those that are eligible on Wed, 8/24, Thurs, 8/25, and Fri, 8/26.

EPCPH said limited appointments are available on a first-come, first-served basis from 8:00-11:30 a.m. & 12:45-3:30 p.m.

Those who are currently eligible to receive the vaccine are:

  • Anyone aged 18 years and older who has had close physical contact with someone who has monkeypox in the last 14 days.
  • Gay, bisexual, or other men who have sex with men, or transgender, non-binary, or gender-diverse people aged 18 years and older who:
    • Have had multiple sexual partners in the last 14 days
    • Have had sexual partners they did not previously know in the last 14 days
    • Have had close physical contact with other people in a venue where anonymous or group sex may occur.
  • Anyone identified by public health as a known high-risk contact of someone who has monkeypox.

For more information on the vaccine, or to make an appointment, visit https://bit.ly/3KjTPT9

Article Topic Follows: News
Colorado Springs
El Paso County
monkeypox
Vaccines

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content