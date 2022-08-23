El Paso County Public Health offering monkeypox vaccines this week
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County Public Health (EPCPH) has announced that they will be offering monkeypox vaccines this week.
The vaccine will be available to those that are eligible on Wed, 8/24, Thurs, 8/25, and Fri, 8/26.
EPCPH said limited appointments are available on a first-come, first-served basis from 8:00-11:30 a.m. & 12:45-3:30 p.m.
Those who are currently eligible to receive the vaccine are:
- Anyone aged 18 years and older who has had close physical contact with someone who has monkeypox in the last 14 days.
- Gay, bisexual, or other men who have sex with men, or transgender, non-binary, or gender-diverse people aged 18 years and older who:
- Have had multiple sexual partners in the last 14 days
- Have had sexual partners they did not previously know in the last 14 days
- Have had close physical contact with other people in a venue where anonymous or group sex may occur.
- Anyone identified by public health as a known high-risk contact of someone who has monkeypox.
For more information on the vaccine, or to make an appointment, visit https://bit.ly/3KjTPT9