El Paso County Public Health offering monkeypox vaccines this week

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County Public Health (EPCPH) has announced that they will be offering monkeypox vaccines this week.

The vaccine will be available to those that are eligible on Wed, 8/24, Thurs, 8/25, and Fri, 8/26.

EPCPH said limited appointments are available on a first-come, first-served basis from 8:00-11:30 a.m. & 12:45-3:30 p.m.

Those who are currently eligible to receive the vaccine are:

Anyone aged 18 years and older who has had close physical contact with someone who has monkeypox in the last 14 days.

Gay, bisexual, or other men who have sex with men, or transgender, non-binary, or gender-diverse people aged 18 years and older who: Have had multiple sexual partners in the last 14 days Have had sexual partners they did not previously know in the last 14 days Have had close physical contact with other people in a venue where anonymous or group sex may occur.

Anyone identified by public health as a known high-risk contact of someone who has monkeypox.

For more information on the vaccine, or to make an appointment, visit https://bit.ly/3KjTPT9