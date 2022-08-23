CSPD identifies victim of fatal accident in driveway

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs police have identified the victim of a fatal accident that occurred in the victim's driveway.

Just after 5 a.m. on Aug. 11, police responded to the 5600 block of Lantana Dr. on a call regarding a crash involving a pedestrian.

When officers arrived, they discovered a pedestrian had been run over and was lying in a driveway.

According to police, the investigation revealed that family members at the residence were being taken to the airport in the early morning hours. Upon returning home, the driver of the vehicle was unaware the victim was in the driveway and ran them over.

Police said the driver then backed out of the driveway, running over the victim a second time. The driver parked the car, got out, and found their family member laying in the driveway. 911 was called, but the victim was pronounced dead on scene by emergency personnel.

The El Paso County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of the incident as 75-year-old Tonk Suk Olson.

Police said this is the 28th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs so far this year. At this time last year, there were 30.