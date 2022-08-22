Zion hiker lost, Dallas cars submerged as floods hit US

An Arizona woman was still missing Monday after being swept away at Utah’s Zion National Park three days earlier as flooding surged through the southwestern United States and imperiled tourists visiting the region’s scenic parks. Heavy rains further east in the Dallas-Fort Worth area also caused streets to flood, submerging vehicles as officials warned motorists to stay off the roads. Flooding also hit Moab, Utah and Carlsbad, New Mexico. Park rangers at Zion National Park had not provided any additional updates as of Monday morning regarding the search for 29-year-old Jetal Agnihotri of Tucson, Arizona.

