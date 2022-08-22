Man sentenced in extremist killing of federal officer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A man who destroyed evidence during the investigation of the deadly shooting of a federal officer in California by an extremist militia member has been sentenced to 10 1/2 years in federal prison. Robert Blancas was sentenced in San Francisco on Monday. He got six months for destroying records after a fellow member of the Grizzly Scouts militia shot and killed a federal security officer guarding an Oakland building in 2020. Blancas got another 10 years for enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity. Prosecutors say he convinced a 15-year-old girl to send him pornographic videos and photos of herself.

