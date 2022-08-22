Fremont County Government remains shut down five days after cyber attack

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- All government administration buildings in Fremont County remain closed to the public on Monday following a devastating cyberattack last week.

Five days ago, the southern Colorado County's government fell victim to the cyberattack, it remains unclear when they will have computers operational again. The county first learned about the potential cyberattack on Wednesday, but an announcement didn't come until Friday.

At this time, Fremont County officials tell 13 Investigates that the specifics surrounding this attack and its scope remains a mystery. Computers remain out of commission, and it's unclear when the computers will be operational again.

At this time, details surrounding the attack remain scarce.

“They are still investigating to see what has been impacted get that size up get that scope of information that may have been accessed," Anne Reid, a temporary public information officer for Fremont County told 13 Investigates. "We have resources from the state of Colorado IT that is helping with this investigation.”

Reid says a criminal investigation is still ongoing. 13 Investigates contacted the Colorado Governor's Office of Information Technology for additional information. We are waiting on a response.

Despite computers being down, many government functions remain available in Fremont County. You can see a complete list of available functions here: