End of Singapore’s gay sex-ban is small step in Asia-Pacific

BANGKOK (AP) — Singapore’s decision to decriminalize sex between men is being hailed as a step in the right direction for LGBTQ rights in the Asia-Pacific region, a vast area of nearly 5 billion people with different laws and attitudes. Although many places have decriminalized sexual acts between people of the same sex, only a few allow same-sex marriage, partnerships or unions. Singapore tempered its decision by saying it will amend its constitution to prevent such unions from ever taking place. Many of the region’s bans on sex between men were instituted under British colonial rule and the laws describe such acts as violations against the “order of nature.”

