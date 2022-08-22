A woman pleaded guilty after plotting to kidnap her son from a foster home

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman accused of plotting with supporters of the conspiracy group "qanon" to kidnap her son from a foster home was on trial today in Douglas County.

That trial has already been delayed 7 times, most recently earlier this month. The 53-year-old faces a felony charge of conspiracy to commit kidnapping, along with child abuse.

She pleaded guilty to both charges and the trial is expected to last up to four days.