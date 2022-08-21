Serbia warns it will protect Kosovo Serbs if NATO doesn’t

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s president has called on NATO to “do their job” in Kosovo or he says Serbia will have to protect its minority in the breakaway province. The fiery televised address to his nation by President Aleksandar Vucic on Sunday followed the collapse of political talks between Serbian and Kosovo leaders this week mediated by the European Union in Brussels. Serbia, along with its allies Russia and China, has refused to recognize Kosovo’s 2008 declaration of independence. There are widespread fears that Russia could encourage its ally Serbia into an armed intervention in northern Kosovo that would further destabilize the Balkans and shift at least some world attention from Russia’s war in Ukraine.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.