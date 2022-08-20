War hero given free motorcycle at veterans rally in Woodland Park

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO)-- The second day of the annual veterans rally in Woodland Park brought in veterans from all parts of the country. The event had food, vendors, live music, and a memorial wall located at Woodland Park Middle School.

Marine Sean Adams was flown in from Georgia to receive a free custom bike for his sacrifices for this country.

Combat Hero Bike Build is a non-profit organization that gives injured soldiers a free custom motorcycle, because of injuries they may have sustained on the battlefield. One of the volunteers, Jody Petersen, said the organization enables veterans to show others and themselves that nothing can stop them.

"It made sense to me that every one of our recipients, except for one, was a fellow rider prior to them getting and receiving a motorcycle. They've been in the wind. They've been riders. I'm a rider. If somebody told me I couldn't ride my motorcycle tomorrow morning, I would literally not know what to do," Peterson said.

Adams used to ride a Harley Davidson bike, but couldn't after getting injured in Afghanistan. A blast from an explosive took both of Adams's legs away.

He said that he went into a dark place for nearly two years after the accident.

"Either I'd go in this bar and possibly do harm to others, or do I wake up and realize that tomorrow is going to come? I got to let it," he said of his struggles.

But he didn't heal emotionally overnight. He said getting together with other veterans has helped him truly heal, especially at events like the veterans rally.

Sunday is the last day of the rally. It's also the last day to check out the Vietnam War veterans traveling memorial wall at Woodland Park Middle School.