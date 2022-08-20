Suspect fires gun at convenience store employee during robbery Saturday morning in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Suspects are at large in Colorado Springs Saturday after robbing a convenience store east of Downtown, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police said around 4:45 a.m. officers responded to the area of 300 N. Union Blvd for a shots fired call. When they arrived police said they determined a robbery had taken place at a convenience store there.

Police said the suspects were confronted by an employee at the store and one of the suspects fired multiple shots at the employee, then ran away.

CSPD said they are looking for the suspects and asked anyone with information to call the non-emergency line at 719-444-7000.