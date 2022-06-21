Syrian plane lands in base after Damascus airport attack

By ALBERT AJI

Associated Press

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria’s state news agency says a flight by a private Syrian airline has landed at an airport used by Russia’s military in the country’s coastal province of Latakia. The Cham Wings flight from the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday was the first to land in at the airbase since Damascus airport was damaged by an Israeli airstrike earlier this month. It is also the first Syrian international flight to land at the facility since Russia took it over after joining the war in Syria in September 2015. The Israeli airstrike that hit Damascus International Airport on June 10 caused “significant” damage to infrastructure and rendered the main runway unserviceable. Work is still ongoing to fix the damage.