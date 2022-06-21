Atlanta United signs two players from Mexico’s Liga MX

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta United has landed two players from Mexico’s Liga MX to bolster positions affected by injuries. The team announced the signing defender Juan José Purata from Tigres UANL and goalkeeper Raúl Gudiño of Chivas Guadalajara for at least the remainder of the 2022 season. Both will be available to join Atlanta when the MLS secondary transfer window opens July 7. Purata bolsters Atlanta’s depth at centerback after the loss of star defender Miles Robinson to a season-ending Achilles tear. Gudiño gives United another option in goal after captain Brad Guzan also went down with a season-ending Achilles injury.