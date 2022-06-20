Woodland Park Police: Man facing multiple felony charges found hiding in garage

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man is in custody after reportedly being involved in a shooting and then barricading himself inside someone's garage in Woodland Park.

According to the Woodland Park Police Department (WPPD), officers responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle with shots fired in the area of Highway 24 near Crystola on June 18 at 6:38 p.m.

Mark E. Smith

The reporting parties told police a man, driving a silver or gray truck, fired shots from a handgun at an unoccupied vehicle at Bad Rock Auto along Mountain Glen Ct.

At the scene, officers found evidence at the scene consistent with the reported call and began searching for the suspect vehicle with help from the Teller County Sheriff's Office and Colorado State Patrol.

By 7:30 p.m., officers found a vehicle fitting the description abandoned at a house located at 1200 Kings Crown Rd.

According to police, the homeowners were not in town and the suspect was believed to be barricaded inside their garage.

After several hours and help from the Teller County SWAT, the suspect, Mark E. Smith, was found hiding in a car parked in the garage.

Police say there is no known tie between the homeowners and Smith.

According to the WWPD, Smith was taken into custody and transported to jail pending multiple felony charges.