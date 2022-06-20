Woman dies after trying to save drowning granddaughter at West Point Lake

By Miles Montgomery

ATLANTA, Georgia (WGCL) — A 49-year-old woman who was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being pulled from the water at West Point Lake on June 11 has died, Troup County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed to CBS46 News.

Officials say the woman identified as Stephanie Walker was in ICU at Well Star West Georgia Medical Center since the incident on June 11 and never recovered.

Officials add that her 13-year-old granddaughter also died after a dive team from the Columbus Fire and Rescue Department pulled the young girl’s body from the water.

Although there were no witnesses, investigators tell CBS46 it appears the woman was trying to save her granddaughter as she was drowning.

ORIGINAL STORY:

An investigation is underway after Troup County Sheriff’s deputies say a woman is in critical condition and a teenage girl’s body was recovered at West Point Lake Saturday afternoon.

Authorities responded to West Point Lake near the 400 block of Lower Glass Bridge Road to a possible drowning with two victims.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a 40-year-old female unresponsive and not breathing.

The woman was rushed to Well Star West Georgia Medical Center and is currently in critical condition, according to officials.

Officials say a dive team with the Columbus Fire and Rescue Department aided deputies and officials from the Department of Natural Resources in the search for a 13-year-old girl. Around 7:30 p.m., officials say the girl was recovered by dive teams from the Columbus Fire and Rescue Department.

The names of the victims, both from LaGrange, have not been released at this time due to ongoing family notifications.

