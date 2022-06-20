Thousands of people flock to Portland’s Pride parade

By Connor McCarthy

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — After a three-year hiatus because of the pandemic, Portland’s Pride parade was back Sunday.

Thousands of people lined Naito Parkway along the city’s waterfront, cheering on the parade, waving flags, and spreading positive energy. Annelise said that it was great to see the city full of life again after three years of the pandemic.

“It’s so heartwarming,” Annaliese said. “I just love coming down here and seeing all the love and the acceptance and being themselves and having a good time.”

One of those people who felt the love and acceptance was Lex. They identify as queer and just moved to Portland from a rural town where they didn’t feel the same support.

“It means a lot to know there are people like me,” Lex said. “Who think the same things as me. When sometimes growing up you, don’t see that.”

Nearby Lex, Jo Ellen Shannon was catching the last bit of the Pride parade after being part of it.

“It was wonderful because you could feel they’re just enveloping you,” Shannon said. “The love was wonderful.”

She said she tries to go to every Pride parade. After three years, she said it was great to see Portlanders out and supporting the LGBTQ community.

“It takes a whole village to celebrate, and the village came out today,” Shannon said. “It was beautiful.”

Johanna Romero said she went to the parade to show her friends and family that she is their ally.

“It’s important that all my friends and family feel supported,” Romero said. “I just want everyone to have human rights.”

Shannon, a former catholic nun, said pride is more than supporting the LGBTQ community. It’s about loving your neighbor no matter who they might be.

“They say love is the most important thing,” Shannon said. “There’s nothing that shouldn’t be dividing us these days. Nothing, it’s not that important.”

