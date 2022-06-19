Witness video shows officers pinning man down who police say later died at the hospital

By WLOS Staff

FLETCHER, North Carolina (WLOS) — Witness video showing part of a recent arrest at an apartment complex in the mountains shows the moment a man became unresponsive.

According to a press release from the Fletcher Police Department, officers were called out to an apartment complex on Season Circle at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 15. Officials say a caller reported 35-year-old Christopher Hensley “would not let her leave” and “was possibly on drugs.” When police arrived at the scene, the release says “a fight ensued between officers and Hensley,” he was handcuffed, but then became unresponsive. Officials say officers began performing C.P.R. on Hensley while waiting for EMS. The release says he was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Several residents witnessed police and Hensley arguing in the complex’s parking lot. A woman who said she knew Hensley and who wanted to remain anonymous told News 13 she saw Fletcher police use a stun gun on him and then restrain him on the ground. “He was gesticulating with his hands, but I never saw him touch the police or physically threatening them,” she said.

Video taken by a witness shows moments after police had pinned down Hensley. Officers have him on his stomach, one appearing to hit a part of his leg or backside at some point in the video before additional officers show up.

After several minutes, it becomes apparent Hensley has become unresponsive and the officers flip him onto his back and begin performing C.P.R.. The video cuts away shortly afterward with numerous law enforcement personnel still on scene.

The investigation has been turned over to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

