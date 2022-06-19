Motorcyclist dies in crash Saturday, marks 11th motorcycle fatality in Colorado Springs this year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man died Saturday night in Colorado Springs after crashing his motorcycle into a truck on Nevada Avenue, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police said it happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday when a motorcycle was speeding southbound on Nevada without headlights. A truck was stopped at the intersection heading eastbound on Espanola Street.

The truck crossed the intersection and the motorcycle crashed into the drivers side of the car. The motorcyclist died on scene.

Police said speed is a factor in this crash investigation, it marks the 11th motorcycle fatality in the city this year.