Berrettini retains Queen’s title, looking good for Wimbledon

LONDON (AP) — Matteo Berrettini looks in prime shape for another deep run at Wimbledon. The second-seeded Italian has retained his grass-court Queen’s Club title by beating Filip Krajinovic 7-5, 6-4 in the final. It backed up his title triumph in Stuttgart last week that also was on grass. Wimbledon starts June 27 and Berrettini is heading to the All England Club having won 20 of his last 21 matches on grass. His only loss in that streak came against Novak Djokovic in four sets in last year’s Wimbledon final. Berrettini has won every match since returning to action in Stuttgart after three months out with a hand injury.