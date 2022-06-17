Young entrepreneurs sell lemonade to help local nonprofit purchase stretch of shoreline along Lake Michigan

By Gabriella Bachara

Click here for updates on this story

GRAFTON, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A group of young entrepreneurs are raising money to help a local nonprofit purchase and preserve a stretch of shoreline along Lake Michigan.

The kids worked a lemonade stand along the Interurban Bike Trail in Grafton on Friday, June 17. They raised over $525 after an anonymous donor matched their earnings.

The full amount will be donated to the Ozaukee Washington Land Trust, a non-profit with plans to purchase and preserve the Cedar Gorge Clay Bluffs.

“These kids hosting this stand is just terrific,” said Ozaukee Washington Land Trust Executive Director Tom Stolp.

The trust needs more than $5 million for the purchase.

Stolp said the land, just north of the popular Lion’s Den Gorge Nature Preserve, will restore habitat for wildlife and migrating birds, while expanding the area for tourists and residents to enjoy nature.

“Eventually, a multi-use trail will be installed, connecting Lion’s Den Gorge and Cedar Gorge, and bringing visitors all the way into downtown Port Washington,” Stolp said.

After a grant from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) fell through, the trust is relying on financial support from the community.

“Land along Lake Michigan is, of course, very expensive,” Stolp said.

The non-profit has until September to earn the remaining $1.5 million, according to its website.

“We can preserve 130 acres and three quarter of a mile of Lake Michigan shoreline to create free and open access, not just for visitors and residents today, but for future generations,” Stolp said.

A private, anonymous buyer is also interested in the land, according to the trust.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.