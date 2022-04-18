Police: Home invasion victim shoots, kills armed police impersonator

By Maggie Kent

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) — A home invasion involving men pretending to be police officers in Philadelphia ended with a deadly shooting when the victim turned the tables on the suspects, police say.

Just after 10 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the 7200 block of Battersby Street in Mayfair for the report of a shooting.

According to authorities, a 25-year-old man had just returned home to a duplex on the block.

After parking his car in a rear driveway, the resident walked up to the steps to his front door when he was approached by two males.

Police say at least one male was armed with a gun and had a police badge around his neck, which turned out to be fake. He identified himself as a police officer.

The two males then forced the resident into his property and demanded money.

“They tied his hands with zip ties around his back and threatened to kill him if he made any sudden moves. That’s when our victim realized these individuals were not police officers,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

According to police, the 25-year-old victim was able to free his hands and grab a gun from his pocket.

The victim fired several shots toward the men, striking the police impersonator three times.

The other suspect fled the scene on the foot. Police say it does not appear he was hit.

Responding officers rushed the wounded suspect to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police recovered the suspect’s gun as well as the weapon the 25-year-old resident fired.

“I saw my neighbor outside speaking very loudly obviously he was very emotional.” said neighbor Ted Alicea.

Alicea says his neighbor was distraught after the attack.

“He was excited telling police, ‘The guy identified himself, I thought it was a cop.’ He kept saying one guy got away,” said Alicea.

The victim and a woman who was also inside the home at the time were taken to the homicide division to make statements.

“We did find some cameras in the neighborhood and hopefully we can find some video that could help us with this investigation,” said Chief Inspector Small.

Police are still looking for the second would-be robber.

Police say the victim had a license to carry. No charges have been filed at this time.

