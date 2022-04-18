Boulder King Soopers shooter considered mentally incompetent to stand trial

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A judge ruled Friday, April 15, that the man accused of shooting and killing ten people at a Boulder King Soopers in March of 2021 is still mentally incompetent to stand trial, but the judge believes that could change.

The recent court ruling says 23-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa is still unable to understand legal proceedings. For a defendant to receive the fair trial they're entitled to, they have to be able to understand the process and be able to assist their attorneys in their own defense.

Since the beginning of the court process, his attorneys have raised concerns about his mental competency. Evaluators have found him incompetent twice, but the judge expressed optimism at the suspect's latest court appearance that a third evaluation may yield different results.

"They'll try different medicine regimens. Sometimes, people refuse to take the medicine," local defense attorney Jeremy Loew said. "They can potentially do forced medication to restore somebody back to competency."

The judge said Friday that state mental health experts have said there is a substantial probability that the suspect can be restored to competency and remain competent through taking medication.

However, that ruling doesn't change for everyone. The accused Colorado Springs Planned Parenthood shooter has yet to be ruled competent for trial nearly seven years after the shooting that killed three people.

Victims in that shooting have expressed frustration over multiple delays, however, Loew told KRDO that rushing the process could only lead to an appeal.

The Boulder shooter suspect will be back in court in July.