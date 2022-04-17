Andrew Heaney whiffs 11, Dodgers sweep Reds with 9-1 blowout

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers completed a four-game sweep of the Cincinnati Reds with a 9-1 victory. Freddie Freeman had four hits and three RBIs, while Andrew Heaney struck out 11 over six innings of one-hit ball in a scoreless home debut for the Dodgers. Max Muncy, Will Smith and Chris Taylor had RBI doubles during a seven-run fourth on another dominant day for Los Angeles, which has won six straight. The Dodgers hadn’t swept the Reds in a four-game home series since 1975. Tyler Naquin had an RBI single in the eighth for the Reds, who have lost six in a row.