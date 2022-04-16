Pueblo Police searching for a person of interest in Friday night homicide

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Police responded to reports of shooting just before 7 p.m. Friday night in the 600 block of E. 3rd Street where they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim died on scene and the Pueblo Police crimes against persons detectives and crime scene investigations unit took over the homicide investigation.

Police have released the identity of a woman they said is a person of interest in the case. PPD said they are looking for 32-year-old Jessica Ann Apodaca. She is described as a Hispanic female with brown hair and eyes. She is 5’1” and 135 pounds. Apodaca has a warrant for parole violation.

The idendity of the victim will be realeased once next of kin is notified. This is the sixth homicide in Pubelo since the start of the year.



If you have any information on this incident, you are encouraged to contact Pueblo Police dispatch at (719)

553-2502 or Detective Carly Verdugo at (719) 240-1341.