Landslide carries garage down hillside

STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — Crews are cleaning up a landslide in Stowe Townhip’s Island Heights neighborhood.

Township manager Robin Parrilla said a garage slid down the hillside last week and now there’s mud and debris built up against nearby homes.

Crews are trying to stabilize the hillside to keep it from shifting even more.

“This is mother nature. That saying ‘don’t play with mother nature?’ This is mother nature,” said Parrilla.

It’s still unclear if any nearby homes were damaged by the landslide. Structural engineers need to inspect them once the mud is clear.

