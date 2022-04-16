Esports expansion sought in Colorado high schools

By PAOLO ZIALCITA

Colorado Public Radio

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s high school athletics authority has ambitious plans to expand esports video gaming into half of the state’s high schools. Colorado Public Radio reports that while the main goal of expanding esports is to offer students opportunities to thrive, there’s an added benefit: resume material. Professional esports players can earn six-figure salaries, but that level of play is unattainable for most amateurs. Some universities recruit and offer partial scholarships to players, and students can learn other skills through gaming, like communication and building computers. Accessibility is a concern, though. Computer gaming systems can top $1,000, putting students and schools in lower-income communities at an inherent disadvantage.