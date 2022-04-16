4 suspects at large after robbery Friday night in northeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Four suspects robbed a business in the 2800 block of Briargate Boulevard Friday night around 10:45, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police said they received the first call at 10:42 p.m. that a robbery with a weapon had just occurred. After arriving, officers said they learned four men entered the business, one of them brandished a weapon, and the other three jumped behind the counter and stole various items from a cigarette display and the cash register.

The suspects left with an undisclosed amount of money, CSPD said.

No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing. Officials asked anyone with information to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department.