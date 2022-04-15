Verizon stores in Washington state vote to join union

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Employees at two Verizon stores north of Seattle in Everett and Lynnwood have won their union election, making them the first unionized Verizon stores in the country outside of New York. The Daily Herald reports the near-unanimous victory Friday represents the latest in a growing labor movement that includes the unionization of Starbucks stores and an Amazon warehouse. The victory earns workers the right to bargain with Verizon over pay and working conditions. Austin Hitch, a Verizon employee and organizer in the union campaign, said employees want cost-of-living raises and more control of their schedules. Verizon did not respond to messages from the newspaper seeking comment.