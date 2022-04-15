One Boston Day Marks Ninth Anniversary Of 2013 Boston Marathon Bombings

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

BOSTON, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Friday is One Boston Day, marking nine years since the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings.

Governor Charlie Baker and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu attended a wreath-laying at the two memorials on Boylston Street.

There was a moment of silence before the bells at Old South Church rang at 2:49 p.m., the time the first bomb exploded near the finish line, on April 15, 2013.

Krystle Campbell, Martin Richard and Lingzi Lu were killed in the attacks and MIT Officer Sean Collier was murdered during the manhunt for the bombers.

Boston Police officer Dennis Simmonds suffered a head injury during a shootout with the Tsarnaev brothers and died almost a year later.

“The families have done what I would describe as an extraordinary job of trying to find a way to create some sort of positivity in all this,” Baker said. “A lot of the people who were injured, the fact that they have, so many of them have found a way to fight their way back and I think some of them are actually [on Monday] is particularly meaningful for all of us. There’s going to be a roar from one end of the race to the other for those folks when they go by.”

The Red Cross held its annual blood drive for One Boston Day at Big Night Live on Causeway Street.

One Boston Day began back in 2015, with the goal of taking a negative event and turning it into a positive one. Then-Mayor Marty Walsh saw the anniversary as an opportunity for the people of Boston to spread goodwill and give back to the community. For more information, visit onebostonday.org.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.