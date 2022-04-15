Fired Teller Co. official arrested, accused of harassment, using racial slur against fire chief

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The former Teller County Director of Emergency Management is out of jail after being arrested and charged with harassing a fire chief.

Court records obtained by 13 Investigates say 64-year-old Donald George Angell II is accused of calling Florrisant Fire Chief Michael Bailey a racial slur and grabbing him. Angell was arrested Wednesday, April 13.

Angell faces five misdemeanors, including three counts of harassment, child abuse, and bias-motivated crimes. Court records say Angell and his wife, who works for the Florrisant Fire Protection District, arrived at Bailey's home on April 2 to get a department vehicle.

According to court records, Angell "repeatedly used offensively coarse, racial language" towards Bailey and another person during that interaction. Additionally, court records say he grabbed Bailey by the wrist trying to force him to sign a document releasing the Florissant Fire Protection District vehicle and equipment.

Tuesday, Bailey filed a temporary restraining order against Angell, which was granted by a Teller County judge. Angell's next court appearance is scheduled for later in April.

Prior to his arrest, Angell was fired from his position with Teller County's Office of Emergency Management in March. However, the county's director of human resources tells 13 Investigates Angell was terminated for performance issues and was not connected to his recent arrest.