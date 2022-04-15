Dads in Schools training to go into CCSD, hundreds more volunteers needed

By Kim Passoth

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — Clark County School District teachers protested for safer schools this week demanding something be done before students return from spring break. This comes after an attack on one of their own in her classroom at Eldorado High School. A 16-year-old student is now charged with sexual assault and attempted murder of the teacher. One thing many who work in schools said is a huge issue: not enough adults on campus. Some said there’s a simple solution.

A pilot program called Dads in Schools would allow dads and other volunteers on school campuses to help watch over students. Dads are stepping up to answer the call.

“Just feel like I could do my part… volunteer a couple hours a week,” Eddie Blanco said. Blanco has a daughter in junior high and a car detailing business that gives him flexibility to volunteer during school hours.

“When we show up, love shows up, and I think that’s exactly what our youth needs today, just a little more love.” Blanco said.

Blanco knows after the pandemic, students are hurting and believes a strong male presence, a support system some don’t have at home, could make all the difference in stopping school violence.

“If we can change the trajectory of someone’s life, I don’t think we could really put a measurement on that. We just need more men, more dads to show up,” Blanco said.

Blanco and other dads came together Thursday night to start the training process at the Enterprise Command LVMPD Substation. The need is huge. Dads in Schools is looking for approximately 750 volunteers for the 74 schools in CCSD that have requested for them to be on campus.

Dads in Schools was approved unanimously by the CCSD Board of Trustees a couple weeks ago. The group wants to get on school campuses as soon as possible, though that does not look like that will happen by the time students return from spring break.

If you would like to sign up to be a volunteer with dads and schools, go to their website: dadsinschools.com.

