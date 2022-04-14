Tesla CEO Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $43 billion

By MICHELLE CHAPMAN

AP Business Writer

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is offering to buy Twitter. He says the social media platform he has criticized for not living up to free speech principles needs to be transformed as a private company. Musk is currently Twitter’s biggest shareholder. The company says in a regulatory filing that he has proposed buying the remaining shares of Twitter that he doesn’t already own at $54.20 per share. It’s an offer worth more than $43 billion. Twitter said it has received Musk’s offer and will evaluate it to decide whether it is in the best interests of shareholders to accept or continue to operate as a publicly traded company.