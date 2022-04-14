DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Attorney General's Office reports there was a slight increase in Safe2Tell reports in March compared to February. According to the AG's Office, this goes against normal trends.

In a statement, the AG's Office said, "Historically, reports decrease during months when schools are on break, and spring break occurs most often in March."

Despite the vacation, Safe2Tell received 1,838 reports in March, a 1% increase in monthly report volume compared to February.

“While last month’s increase was slight, it indicates that communities value and use Safe2Tell even when schools are not in session. And as one of our report examples demonstrates this month, submitting an anonymous report to Safe2Tell can help keep students safe, especially if your intention is to make sure they receive the help they need,” said Attorney General Phil Weiser in a statement. “Speaking up, either to a trusted adult or through an anonymous report to Safe2Tell, can make a positive difference in someone’s life.”

To date for the 2021/2022 school year, Safe2Tell has received 14,809 reports. According to the AG's Office, the reports break down as the following:

Suicide Threats: 263

Bullying: 171

Welfare Checks: 146

The AG's Office also provided examples of anonymous reports from students and other individuals to protect students' safety:

A person reported seeing a student show another student what appeared to be a gun. Local law enforcement investigated and found the student had a splat ball gun and not a real gun. The school resource officer spoke with the parent and student, and school disciplinary action was taken.

A student reported that another student was talking about self-harm and using drugs. Local teams spoke with the Crisis Response Team, the student, and family, and the student was transferred to a hospital.

According to the AG's Office, false reports are 1.9% of all reports submitted to Safe2Tell in this school year. False reports are considered tips that contained untrue information and are submitted with the intent to harm, bully, or injure another person.

To make a Safe2Tell report, call 1-877-542-7233. Reports can also be made online here.