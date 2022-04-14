For churches hit by disasters, Easter brings promise of hope

By LUIS ANDRES HENAO, HOLLY MEYER and PETER ORSI

Easter’s message of renewal will be especially poignant this year for four U.S. congregations rebounding from disasters. A tornado destroyed one church in Kentucky. A blaze gutted another in New York City. Hurricane Ida shattered a church when the storm hit the Louisiana coast, and the most destructive wildfire in Colorado history filled another with smoke and ash. For the pastors, Easter’s promise of hope couldn’t be more timely as their resilient congregations come to terms with what happened and prepare for what’s next. “Easter strengthens us,” one pastor says.