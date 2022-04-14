Wildfire in Woodland Park near Mills Ranch Rd., mandatory evacuation issued

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews responded Thursday afternoon to a fire burning in Woodland Park.

The Teller County Sheriff's Office says the fire is roughly 3-5 acres as of 2:40 p.m. and near Mills Ranch Road in Woodland Park.

At 3:10 p.m., the sheriff's office issued a mandatory evacuation for the area North of Mills Ranch Road, 1 mile East of Sour Dough Road, and 1 mile past Lovell Gulch Road.

The TCSO says residents should evacuate now and only call 9-1-1 if they're in immediate danger.

At 3:38 p.m., the sheriff's office issued a pre-evacuation notice to the area of Triple B Ranch Rd. and Red Rocks. Residents are asked to make preparations and be ready to evacuate if needed.

According to the Green Mountain Falls/Chipita Park Fire Department, their crews are sending a water tender to Teller County.

Smoke is visible from the KRDO Gold Hill weather camera:

