Wildfire in Woodland Park near Mills Ranch Rd., mandatory evacuation issued
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews responded Thursday afternoon to a fire burning in Woodland Park.
The Teller County Sheriff's Office says the fire is roughly 3-5 acres as of 2:40 p.m. and near Mills Ranch Road in Woodland Park.
At 3:10 p.m., the sheriff's office issued a mandatory evacuation for the area North of Mills Ranch Road, 1 mile East of Sour Dough Road, and 1 mile past Lovell Gulch Road.
The TCSO says residents should evacuate now and only call 9-1-1 if they're in immediate danger.
At 3:38 p.m., the sheriff's office issued a pre-evacuation notice to the area of Triple B Ranch Rd. and Red Rocks. Residents are asked to make preparations and be ready to evacuate if needed.
According to the Green Mountain Falls/Chipita Park Fire Department, their crews are sending a water tender to Teller County.
Smoke is visible from the KRDO Gold Hill weather camera:
This is a developing story. Stay up to date by clicking here.
A KRDO crew is on the way.
Sounds like the general area where the Waldo Canyon Fire started in 2012. Let’s hope this is nothing like it.
Since they just updated the location, it’s nowhere near the origin of the Waldo Canyon Fire.
I was about to say it is far from Waldo canyon.
I hope they get on top of it quick!