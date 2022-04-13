Sounders reach Champions League final, beating NYCFC

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — The Seattle Sounders reached the CONCACAF Champions League final for the first time, beating New York City FC 4-2 on aggregate in the two-leg semifinal. The second leg of the semifinal matchup between Major League Soccer teams finished 1-1 on Wednesday night thanks largely to a memorable performance in goal from Seattle’s Stefan Frei. Raúl Ruidíaz scored in the first half to give Seattle a needed road goal and a three-goal advantage on aggregate. Santiago Rodríguez scored early in the second half for the reigning MLS Cup champions, but NYCFC was an able to get another shot past Frei. Seattle will face LigaMX side Pumas in the two-leg final looking to be the first MLS team to win the title under its current format.