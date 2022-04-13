LA firefighters rescue owlet that fell from nest on top of home

By DARLEENE POWELLS

LOS ANGELES (KCAL, KCBS) — Firefighters jumped into action to rescue an owlet that fell from its nest on top of a Woodland Hills home.

The rescue operation happened Monday, after a resident called to report an owlet had fallen out of its nest on their roof. The family had already contacted animal services and the humane society, but were unable to get help.

The nest appeared to be home to at least three owlets and its mother.

The family says they had been using the back entrance to their home because they didn’t want to disturb the nest, which is near their front entrance.

“Doing everything they could to protect the owls,” a statement from LAFD spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said.

Los Angeles City Fire’s Engine 84 went to the home to evaluate the situation, and used a ladder on a stairwell landing to reach the nest. Probationary firefighter Hailey Denny donned personal protective equipment before picking up the owlet, climbing the ladder and placing it back in the nest.

The mother owl returned to the nest, giving the LAFD photographer a rather indignant look as she covered the nest protectively.

“Most firefighters are not experts at owl facial expressions, but we assume the last photo is the parent owl’s ‘thankfulness’ face,” a Facebook post about the rescue said.

