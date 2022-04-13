Fentanyl bill amendment would make knowingly having more than one gram a felony

DENVER, CO (KRDO)-- When House Bill 1326 was introduced on March 25, it was met with criticism from some that it did not meet the needs of addressing the deadly drug's impact on the community.

Under House Bill 22-1326, possession of fentanyl, with an intent to distribute, is a minimum class two drug felony. That brings a prison sentence between two and four years.

It would not reverse the much-debated and controversial 2019 decision that lowered possession of fewer than four grams from a felony to a misdemeanor.

But an amendment to the bill, which passed through the House Judiciary Committee Wednesday, would make it a felony to knowingly possess more than one gram of fentanyl. It also includes the verbiage, "should have known," in the amendment.

The argument from the opposing viewpoint is that the possession charge could possibly punish addicts, instead of encouraging them to seek help.

Another amendment that passed through the House Judiciary Committee would make possession of a compound that is made up of more than 60% fentanyl, a class two drug felony. The amendment says it would be contingent upon the Colorado Bureau of Investigation having the resources to determine the quantity of fentanyl.

Members of the Colorado Bureau of Investigation testified before the committee, saying they do not currently have the capacity to mass test for the drug.

The bill would also make possessing between four and 50 grams of fentanyl with the intent to distribute it a class two drug felony, bringing a penalty of four to 16 years in prison. It would also increase the penalty for having more than 50 grams to a class one felony, carrying up to 32 years.

The bill has now passed through the House Judiciary Committee, and will now head to appropriations.

House Minority Leader, Republican Hugh Mckean said he was pleased with the added amendments.

"Today, we took the first step to toughen penalties and remove this deadly poison from our streets. There is still significant work to do on this legislation. Republicans have been clear about what real solutions look like and remain committed to the legislative process. Colorado families deserve action to protect their kids."

House Speaker, Democrat Alec Garnett, who co-sponsored the bill, said, "This comprehensive bill will crack down on the dealers peddling death in our communities. The amendments we passed recognize the unique nature of fentanyl; setting the possession level at one gram does not make low-level personal use of fentanyl a felony, but it acknowledges the deadliness of this drug and gets fentanyl off our streets."

Colorado lawmakers have limited time to pass the bill, as the legislative session is scheduled to end May 11, 2022.