Donations set up for firefighter who lost home in Bent Co. wildfire

LAS ANIMAS, Colo. (KRDO) - Donations are being accepted for a volunteer firefighter whose home was lost in Tuesday's wildfire in Bent Co.

The Las Animas-Bent Co. Fire Department is currently accepting donations for Jason C. Garcia, who's a 20-year volunteer firefighter. Garcia lost his home and possessions Tuesday in a massive wildfire east on Las Animas.

Jason Garcia. Photo courtesy Christina Tozzie.

There is an immediate need for men's clothing, specifically XL shirts, size 36x36 pants, and size 11.5 shoes and work boots. Donations can be dropped off at the fire department, which is located at 435 5th St. in Las Animas.

An account has also been set up for monetary donations at First National Bank of Las Animas. Reference the Jason C. Garcia Fund, which is account number 138982.

The fire that destroyed Garcia's home is one of two that devastated Bent and Otero Counties Tuesday. A fire near Bent's Old Fort National Historic Site - northeast of La Junta - is burning approximately 2,200 acres, and is less than 10% contained. Crews from around the state are in the area battling the flames.