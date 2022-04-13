Campazzo suspended for Game 1 following shoving incident

DENVER (AP) — The NBA has suspended Denver Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo for Game 1 of the first-round playoff series against Golden State for a shoving incident in the regular season finale. Campazzo forcefully pushed down Los Angeles Lakers guard Wayne Ellington in the second quarter over the weekend. Campazzo was assessed a flagrant foul 2 and ejected from the game. Ellington drew a $20,000 fine from the league for what it said was escalating the incident with a threatening comment on social media after the game.