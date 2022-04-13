California state lawyer suing Activision Blizzard is fired

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A top California state civil rights lawyer who was pursuing a discrimination case against video game giant Activision Blizzard has been fired, and another has quit in protest. Janette Wipper was chief counsel for the state Department of Fair Employment and Housing but Wednesday was her last day. Her attorney says another department attorney, Melanie Proctor, quit Wednesday. A spokesperson for Gov. Gavin Newsom denies that his office interfered with the case. The lawsuit alleges that Activision had a “frat boy” culture that had become a “breeding ground for harassment and discrimination against women.” Activision didn’t immediately comment Wednesday.