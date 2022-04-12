Title IX has not meant equality for high school girls sports

By JACOB RICHMAN and ALEXANDRA GOPIN / Shirley Povich Center for Sports Journalism

Shirley Povich Center for Sports Journalism

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Fifty years after Congress passed Title IX, girls are stuck in a system that continues to favor boys in high school sports. An investigation by the Shirley Povich Center for Sports Journalism and the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism at the University of Maryland found that the federal system for collecting information on Title IX compliance is deeply flawed. It also found there is no aggressive government enforcement and the majority of parents and students don’t even know about the law.