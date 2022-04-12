Skip to Content
Red Flag Warning issued due to high winds, dry conditions in Southern Colorado

MGN

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Red Flag Warning has been issued on Tuesday due to high winds, dry conditions, and warm temperatures across Southern Colorado.

In Pueblo County, any form of burning is prohibited. All smoking materials must be disposed in a safe manner, according to Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

Police say to avoid using machines or tools that may produce sparks.

In Falcon, Falcon Fire Department (FFD) issued a high fire danger, just before 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Falcon is reminding the community to be cautious and to avoid anything that may cause sparks.

On southbound I-25, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) says the area between Exit 106 (Porter Draw) and Exit 104 (Eden) is under high wind restrictions. Any CMV is prohibited to pass Exit 104.

Check back throughout the day for updates.

