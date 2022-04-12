Red Flag Warning issued due to high winds, dry conditions in Southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Red Flag Warning has been issued on Tuesday due to high winds, dry conditions, and warm temperatures across Southern Colorado.

In Pueblo County, any form of burning is prohibited. All smoking materials must be disposed in a safe manner, according to Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

Police say to avoid using machines or tools that may produce sparks.

Another #RedFlagWarning issued today. Absolutely NO BURNING allowed. High winds, dry conditions & warmer temps make for very dangerous fire conditions. Please DO NOT burn, dispose of all smoking materials in a safe manner & don't use machines or tools that may emit a spark. pic.twitter.com/z0QY7kd6xL — PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) April 12, 2022

In Falcon, Falcon Fire Department (FFD) issued a high fire danger, just before 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Falcon is reminding the community to be cautious and to avoid anything that may cause sparks.

High Fire danger today. Please be cautious. Avoid anything that may cause sparks. — Falcon Fire Dept. (@FalconFireDept) April 12, 2022

On southbound I-25, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) says the area between Exit 106 (Porter Draw) and Exit 104 (Eden) is under high wind restrictions. Any CMV is prohibited to pass Exit 104.

#I25 southbound: High wind restriction between Exit 106 - Porter Draw and Exit 104 - Eden. No CMV allowed past Exit 104 https://t.co/ubFuSwuraL — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) April 12, 2022

Check back throughout the day for updates.