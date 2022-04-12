Pueblo police investigating shooting, leading one man dead in southwest Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo police are investigating a shooting which led to one man dead in southwest Pueblo. Police say the shooting is being ruled as a homicide investigation.

At 5:18 p.m., Pueblo police received a report about a shooting at the 1400 block of Mandan Place.

At the scene, police found a man who appeared to be shot. The victim was given medical attention however he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pueblo police are conducting interviews with witnesses and the possible shooter. Police say Pueblo Police Crimes Against Persons Detectives and Crime Scene Investigations Unit were on scene to conduct the investigation.

The Pueblo County Coroner's Office will identify the victim after appropriate notifications have been made.

Pueblo police are asking the community for additional information about the incident. Please contact Pueblo Police Dispatch at 719-553-2502 or Detective Ryan Torres at 719-320-6037. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867.

Any information received that leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.