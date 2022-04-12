Johansen’s OT goal gives Predators 1-0 win over Sharks

By JIM DIAMOND

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Johansen scored from a sharp angle at 3:18 of overtime to give the Nashville Predators a 1-0 victory over the slumping San Jose Sharks. Juuse Saros made 25 saves for the Predators, who snapped a two-game skid as they try to maintain their hold on a wild card in the tight Western Conference playoff race. Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 40 shots for the Sharks, who have dropped seven straight games — tying their longest losing streak of the season. In overtime, Johansen took a drop pass inside the blue line and skated down the right side. He appeared to be sending a cross-ice pass toward Mattias Ekholm in front, but the puck caromed in off Kahkonen. The shutout was Saros’ fourth of the season and 18th of his career.